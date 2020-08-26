1950 Chevy 3100 with a 301 ci Inline-Six

Ron and Kim Plender have been racing their 1950 Chevy 3100 truck for 11 years. Under the hood sits a 301 ci inline-six built by Mike Kirby at Sissel Automotive in Newbury Park, California. The motor features a 292 ci block bored .060 over, Kirby-Sissell 12 port aluminum head, Crower camshaft, and Hilborn mechanical fuel injection. A Jerico four-speed transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch with a Moser third member and 4.89 gears. The truck rides on a boxed and reinforced factory chassis. The truck’s best quarter-mile is a 10.94 sec at 119 mph.

Source: victoryredcolorado and Stovebolt