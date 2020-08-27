For Sale: 1965 Buick Skylark with a Grand National Turbo V6

This 1965 Buick Skylark is for sale in Addison, Illinois for $45,000. The car was built by Tim Lee at Don Lee Auto Service in Cucamonga, California. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 231 ci LC2 V6 from a 1987 Grand National. The engine features JE pistons, stock rods and crank, ported head and intake, Kenne Bell throttle body, 72 lb injectors, T&D rocker arms, and upgraded turbocharger. Hot Rod reported in 2006 the motor made 560 whp on C16 fuel and 27 psi of boost. An Art Carr 2004R four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Grand National 8.5-inch rear end with an Eaton LSD and 3.42 gears. The car’s best quarter-mile is a 10.64 at 127 mph.

Source: All Collector Cars and Hot Rod via BangShift