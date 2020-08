Andre Simon and the team at High Performance Academy have big plans for their Toyota GT86 race car. Earlier this year the car’s motor, a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 suffered severe damage. The team planned to replace it with a 4.5 L 3UZ-FE V8 however the pistons were not going to arrive on time. So their new plan is to install turbocharged SR20VE inline-four making around 650 hp and a TTi GTO sequential transmission.

Source: High Performance Academy