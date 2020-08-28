Porsche 914-6 with a 3.8 L flat-six

Patrick Motorsport built this Porsche 914-6 they call “Big Laguna” 12 years ago at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. The sports car is powered by a 3.8 L flat-six based on a Porsche 993 motor. The engine features blueprinted heads, polished crank, Mahle 3.8 L pistons and cylinders, Pauter CM connecting rods, RS solid rocker kit, Peterson dry sump system, and a Patrick Motorsport engine harness. Behind the motor sits a 1986 915 five-speed transaxle with a limited-slip differntial, WEVO SideShift kit, and Carrera/930 axles. The company improved handling thanks to 911 front suspension, steering rack, and brakes. They also installed their front control arms and Bilstein adjustable shocks, Eibach 2.5-inch springs, and Delrin bushings. A set of Fuchs 16-inch wheels sit under 7-inch steel flares in front and 9-inch steel flares in rear.

Source: Patrick Motorsport