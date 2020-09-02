Subaru Legacy with a 700+ hp Turbo 2.35 L Flat-Four Update

Damien Bradley and his Team Legacy UK 1992 Subaru Legacy race car suffered a crash last year. The team set out to rebuild the car better than before. It’s still powered by a turbocharged 2.35 L flat-four built by Mike Latimer producing 700+ horsepower. The motor features a EJ22T block, Carrillo conrods, Mahle Extreme pistons, SMG cylinder heads, Cosworth camshafts, Supertech valves, and ASNU injectors. It also uses an AET Xona Rotor turbocharger, Wizards of NOS dry nitrous system, and Zen Performance dry sump. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, Impreza Spec C front differential, KAAZ R180 1.5 way rear differential, and Impreza Sti driveshafts. The car rides on a Nitron R3 suspension with Whiteline 24 mm front and rear anti-roll bar, SD Motorsports tubular rear subframe, Alcon 365 mm six-piston front brakes, and Brembo 330 mm rear brakes.

Source: Team Legacy UK FB page and Team Legacy UK