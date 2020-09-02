1969 Charger with a 700 hp 512 ci V8

Custom Classics and Restorations built this 1969 Dodge Charger for Eddie Gramisci at their company in McLeansville, North Carolina. Under the hood sits a stroked 512 ci big-block V8 making 700 horsepower. A Tremec TKO600 five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Strange Dana 60 rear end with 3.33 gears. The car rides on Magnum Force tubular control arms, adjustable coilovers, and a custom triangulated four-link rear suspension. A set of a Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes hide behind Forgeline DE3P three-piece wheels.
Source: Custom Classics and Restorations, Forgeline, and ScottieDTV