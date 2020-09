This 1995 Impala SS is for sale on eBay in Choctaw, Oklahoma for $13,000. The sedan’s factory 5.7 L LT1 V8 has given way to a 5.3 L iron-block LSx V8. The seller states the engine has a “Stage 2” camshaft, custom tune, and custom exhaust. Behind the motor sits a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a Circle D converter. The car sits on Hotchkis lowering springs and the interior features working factory gauges, new carpet, and reupholstered front seats.

Source: eBay