Custom Volvo P1800 with a 420 hp Turbo Inline-Four

Cyan Racing unveiled the Volvo P1800 Cyan; their take on a classic design combined with modern race technology. Cyan Racing (formally known as Polestar) started with a 1964 P1800 and built a custom chassis reinforced with a titanium roll cage. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L VEA inline-four based on engine from their Volvo S60 TC1 race car. The motor features direct injection, 82 mm bore and 93.2 mm stroke, 10.2:1 compression, and BorgWarner EFR turbocharger. It produces 420 horsepower and 455 Nm of torque on 2.7 bar (39.1 psi) of boost. A custom Holinger five-speed transmission with a 200 mm organic disc clutch sends power through a carbon fiber driveshaft to a Holinger rear end with a limited-slip differential. The car rides on a fully independent suspension with aluminum uprights, and two-way adjustable coilovers. The braking system uses AP Racing four-piston calipers with 362×32 mm rotors in front, 330×25.4 mm rotors in rear, and does not come with a booster or ABS. The car weighs 990 kg (2182 lb) with a bias of 47% front and 53% rear.

Source: Cyan Racing via Jalopnik