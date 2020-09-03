Travis DeRose Interviews Pete Williamsen at Electric GT

Travis DeRose from Curiosityness interviewed Pete Williamsen at Electric GT about their company and electric conversions. One of the topics of discussion is the advantages of converting a classic vehicle to electric with their GTe-System. The system was designed to drop into most classic vehicles that would accept a small-block Chevy V8. It currently only works with manual transmissions such as a Tremec T56, NV4500, Muncie SM465, Toyota H55 and comes with either one or two motors. The two motor option produces 240 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Listen as Pete explains the company’s origin and EV conversions.

Source: Curiosityness