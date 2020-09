The Corsa A came from Opel with several inline-four motors however Hilmi Behrami had other plans. He replaced the factory motor in his 1993 Corsa A with a 3.2 L V6 producing 220 horsepower or 470 horsepower with nitrous. Hilmi built the motor using a 3.2 L Y32SE shortblock from a 2005 Vectra C and X25XE V6 heads from a 2002 Vectra B. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Vectra B five-speed manual transmission. His best quarter-mile in the Corsa is a 10.92 sec.

Related