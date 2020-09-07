1950 Chevy 3100 Truck with a LS3 V8

ICON 4×4 released their first Old School Edition Thriftmaster using a 1950 Chevy 3100 pickup. The truck features a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque. A 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Strange S60 Dana 60 rear end. The body sits on an Art Morrison chassis with their Multilink independent rear suspension, power steering rack, adjustable coilovers, and Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. Listen to Jonathan Ward explain how his company built the unique truck.

Source: Jonathan Ward and ICON 4×4 Design FB page