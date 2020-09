The guys at Boost Brothers Garage have been building a unique Porsche 944 for the past year. The sports car is now longer powered by a inline-four. Instead is now sports a turbocharged Volkswagen 07K inline-five installed using the company’s 07K swap kit. The team celebrated their hard work with a trip to the dyno where the motor produced 454 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Boost Brothers Garage and @boostbrothersgarage