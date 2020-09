Charlie Roberts from Tailord built his 2013 Volkswagen Up to drag race. The little car is powered by a 2.3 L VR5 and O2J five-speed transmission from a Volkswagen Golf Mk4. The naturally aspirated motor produces 198 horsepower and 228 Nm of torque. Charlie recently set a personal best of 12.745 sec at 106.79 mph at Santa Pod Raceway during the VW Breakout Show event on a set of 24.5×9 slicks and a 25-shot of nitrous.

Source: Tailord and VeeDubRacing