For Sale: 1999 Chevy S10 with a Turbo LSx V8

This 1999 Chevy S10 is for sale on Craigslist in New Jersey for $15,000. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 6.0 L LSx V8. The seller states the motor features a forged bottom-end, ported 317 heads, LJMS Stage 2 Turbo camshaft, water-to-air intercooler, and BorgWarner 88 mm turbocharger. The engine is fed fuel from a fuel cell through Deka 210 lb injectors from an A1000 pump. The drivetrain uses a built TH400 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via DailyTurismo