For Sale: BMW E93 with a 1200 hp Supercharged LSX376 V8

French drifter Benjamin Boulbes is selling his BMW E93 convertible. The car is powered by a supercharged LSX376 V8 mated to a T56 Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission. The motor produces 1200 horsepower and 1250 Nm (921 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a Whipple 4.5 L supercharger and E85 fuel. The 1560 kg (3439 lb) E93 features a FIA/FFSA roll cage built by Matter Motorsport and rides on a Wisefab angle kit with KW Competition 3-way adjustable coilovers.

Videos of Benjamin competing in the car in past seasons.

Source: BMW E93 Project Drift FB page Benjamin Boulbes FB page via Piotr