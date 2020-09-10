1983 Pontiac Firebird with a LS1 V8

Cleveland Power & Performance built this 1983 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am at their company in Columbia Station, Ohio. They replaced the factory 305 ci V8 with a rebuilt 5.7 L LS1 V8 taken from a 2002 Pontiac Trans Am WS6. The engine features a LS6 intake, short tube exhaust headers, and 3-inch exhaust. It produced 372 horsepower and 359 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sends power through an aluminum driveshaft to a 10-bolt rear end with a locking differential and 3.23 gears. The car rides on Eibach lowering springs, new steering box, fourth generation F-body calipers with drilled and slotted rotors, and Corvette C5 wheels. The company also replaced the interior with leather seats, dash, door panels, and HVAC system from a 1998 Pontiac Trans Am.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance