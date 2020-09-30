Electric 4WD Land Rover Defender

ECD Automotive Design builds about 60 Defenders each year at their 45,000 square-feet facility in Kissimmee, Florida. The company recently debuted their newest model, an electric 4WD Defender called E-Lander in partnership with Electric Classic Cars from Newton, United Kingdom. The vehicle features a Tesla 450 hp electric motor sending power directly to the front and rear axles. The company estimates the 450 hp motor will propel the Defender from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds. If this isn’t fast enough, they also offer a 600 horsepower motor option. The vehicle’s battery pack gives it a 220 mile range and charges in five hours on three-phase or 10 hours on standard wall outlet.

Source: ECD Automotive Design

