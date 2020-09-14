BMW E93 M3 with a Ferrari V8

RAPiD Garage built this BMW E93 M3 for owner Vaash Govender at their company in Boksburg, South Africa. The sports car is powered by a 4.7 L F136 V8 from a Maserati GranTurismo S with a custom intake, 90 mm throttle body, MaxxECU, and custom stainless steel exhaust. Currently the V8 produces only 295 hp to the wheels but they hope to make about 335 hp to the wheels after a tune. The motor mates to a the stock M3 six-speed manual transmission via a custom adapter plate, Maserati pressure plate, and twin-plate clutch. The car rides on Air Lift Performance struts, stock M3 brakes, and a set of BC KL series wheels (19×11,19×13). You can view more details and photos at Speedhunters

Source: RAPid Fabrication FB page, Speedhunters, and Cars.co.za