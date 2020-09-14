1971 Reliant Scimitar with a Cosworth V6

Harry Granger purchased a 1971 Reliant Scimitar SE5 that did not run. The previous owner had replaced the factory 3.0 L Ford Essex V6 with a 2.9 L Cosworth (BOA) V6. Harry was able to get the car running with help from his friend at GT Evolution and back on the road. The V6 sits on custom mount brackets and features DOHC heads, a custom intake manifold, and three Weber 42 DCNF carburetors. Power is sent through a BMW Getrag five-speed manual transmission to the factory rear end upgraded with an aftermarket limited-slip differential. Harry plans to rebuild the motor over the winter with upgraded camshafts from the Cosworth (BOB) V6.

