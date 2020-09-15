Ford Capri with a Turbo BMW V8

This Ford Capri was built by Skogen Racing in Sweden. The car is powered by a turbocharged BMW M60B40 V8 with stock internals, custom wiring harness, and a Holset HX55 turbocharger. The team is hoping to make around 600 horsepower to the wheels. Under the custom firewall and tunnel sits a six-speed manual transmission. The team also installed a narrowed Ford explorer 8.8-inch rear end with a LSD and 31-spline axles. The car rides on GAZ adjustable shocks with a Volkswagen Golf steering rack, Japan Racing JR19 wheels, and Mazda 323 rotors with Volvo calipers in front.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page