Hyundai Genesis with a 2JZ-GTE

This Hyundai Genesis was built by Rich Auto Works in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six tuned by Crispeed Tuned. The motor produces 749 hp and 635 lb-ft of torque on 32 psi of boost and 72% E85 fuel. The motor features a stock short block, upgraded valvetrain, HKS 280 camshafts, Nissan R35 ignition coils, HKS exhaust manifold, and Precision 6766 turbocharger. Two Walbro 450 pumps fed the motor fuel through Siemens Deka 2435 cc injectors controlled by a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. A Getrag six-speed manual transmission sends power through a Driveshaft Shop driveshaft to a Ford 8.8-inch diff and independent rear suspension.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page