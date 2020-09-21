Commer Van with a Ford 1.8 L Turbo Diesel

When Luke Hopson purchased his 1974 Commer FC van, it had a camper conversion and was in rough shape. He started by removing the camper, fixing the body, and coated it in fresh paint. After that he got to work on the powertrain. The van originally came with a 1724 cc inline-four but Luke replaced it with a turbocharged 1.8 L diesel inline-four from a Ford Sierra. The motor features a Ford Escort Mk1 aluminum radiator and exhales through a modified Caterham 7 exhaust. The motor mates to a MT75 five-speed transmission with a MG TF shifter and custom linkage. It sends power through a custom driveshaft to a stock but flipped Commer rear end with a Humber Super Snipe differential. The front suspension features cut springs with Toyota Hilux Monroe and the rear suspension is lowered 5.2 inches with extended shackles and VW T25 shocks. Luke completed the van’s look with a set of Rover P5 Rostyle wheels using 32 mm spacers.

