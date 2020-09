Rutterz Rodz built this 1957 Ford Custom for Doyle Thomas at their company in Bristol, Tennessee. The car rides on a Art Morrison custom chassis with a set of 18×9 and 18×20 wheels designed by Eric Brockmeyer and built by Wheelsmith Wheels. On top of the modern chassis sits a 2012 Shelby GT500 powertrain featuring a supercharged 5.4 L V8 making 550 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque mated to Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission.

Source: Rutterz Rods FB page, ScottieDTV, and Art Morrison