1970 Porsche 914-6 with a 3.6 L 993 flat-six

This 1970 Porsche 914-6 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Sonoma, California with a current bid of $55,000. The sports car is powered by a 3.6 L flat-six from a Porsche 993 with Billy Boat headers and front-mounted oil cooler. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Type 915 five-speed transaxle with a Centerforce clutch, lightweight flywheel, and limited-slip differential. The suspension features new tie-rod ends, reinforced trailing arms, Porsche 930 brakes front and back, and Fuchs 16-inch wheels. Inside the cabin you find a set of Konig seats, Momo Prototipo steering wheel, and VDO gauges. The exterior features GT-style steel flares, stainless steel bumpers, and Adriatic Blue paint. The sale includes the original 2.0 L flat-six long-block and Porsche Certificate of Authenticity.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops