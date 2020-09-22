1971 Plymouth Road Runner with a Supercharged Hellephant V8

Revolution Speed Shop is building a unique 1971 Plymouth Road Runner at their company in Auburn, Washington. The car will be powered by a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 featuring a Whipple 4.5 L supercharger, custom long tube headers, and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. The engine’s 1000 horsepower will be sent to the rear wheels through an upgraded 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission and custom 9-inch rear end. The car will ride on a Reilly Motorsports Alterktion coilover front suspension with their k-member, control arms, and steering rack. You can follow the progress and view more photos of the project in the FB build album.

Source: Revolution Speed Shop FB page