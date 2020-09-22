Eagle Talon with a Turbocharged LS4 V8 Goes 10.50 sec

1992 Eagle Talon with a Turbo LS4 V8

Calvin Nelson from Nivlac57 wants to build the quickest and fastest LSx-powered FWD vehicle around. His plan involves building a 1992 Eagle Talon with a turbocharged LS4 V8 and 4T80E transmission. Calvin will prove it by competing in LS4 King’s 2020 FWD challenge and Grassroots Motorsports’ $2000 Challenge. Watch the Talon at the dyno where it makes 650 horsepower to the wheels on 14 psi of boost. Then watch Calvin visit the track several times before achieving a personal best of 10.508 sec at 144.66 mph with transmission issues.

1992 Eagle Talon with a Turbo LS4 V8

1992 Eagle Talon with a Turbo LS4 V8

Source: @nivlac57 and Nivlac57

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.