For Sale: 1987 Porsche 944 with a LS1 V8

This 1987 Porsche 951 (944 Turbo) is for sale on Pro-Touring in Tampa, Florida for $22,000 OBO. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a Pontiac GTO. The owner states the Porsche transaxle was rebuilt in 2014. The sports car rides on Koni Yellow coilovers in front, Koni Yellow shocks in rear, manual steering rack (944-347-015-00), and Porsche 996 Twist wheels with Continental Extreme Contact tires the owner claims has around 500 miles. The owner states the Rennline brake lines, RennBay front ball joints, Elephant Racing front monoballs, and windshield are all new. The interior features Sparco steering wheel with quick disconnect, Momo shift knob, Corbeau leather seats, and Kenwood KDC Bluetooth HD with Alpine speakers. The issues include no air conditioning, paint chips, and body work issues from removed rear reflector panel.

Source: Pro-Touring via DailyTurismo