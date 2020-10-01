Infiniti FX45 with a Supercharged LSx V8

LOJ Conversions purchased a 2004 Infiniti FX45 from a junkyard and converted into a RWD monster capable of 10.992 sec quarter-mile at 126.9 mph. They accomplished this by replacing the factory 4.5 L VK45DE V8 with a supercharged 6.0 L LSx V8 producing 712 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 14-15 psi of boost. The motor features a 2012 L96 iron-block and aluminum heads, Brian Tooley Racing Stage 2 supercharger camshaft and upgraded valve springs, ported CTS-V LSA supercharger with Powerbond 10% overdrive pulley, and 90 lb injectors. The company also converted from the factory AWD drivetrain to a RWD drivetrain. They used a 6L90E 2WD six-speed automatic transmission with a FTI triple disc converter, 4-inch aluminum driveshaft, and a Tomei 1.5 way LSD with 3.69 gears. LOJ Conversions also upgraded the SUV’s handling with Infiniti G37 front brakes, BC Racing FX adjustable coilovers, LOJ custom rear camber arms and mid-links, and a 2009 FX35 rear swaybar.

Full Specs:

Engine:

2012 L96 Gen 4 6.0L Iron Block / Aluminum Heads (LS3 Style), 96k miles on it when swapped in, 10k+ on the conversion so far. Heads have never been off the engine. Runs great, 35psi hot oil pressure at idle in 105* ambient temps.

Brian Tooley Racing Stage 2 Positive Displacement Supercharger Cam and Dual-Spring Package with Cro-Moly Pushrods and Steel Retainers.

CTS-V LSA Supercharger ported by FasterProms and a snout modified for Corvette belt offset by Olsen Race Works. Fasterproms valley heat shield and thermal plates.

Custom 8-Rib Supercharger Drive Setup.

Snow Performance Stage 2.5 Methanol Injection Kit, throttle body injection plate with dual nozzles, 2.5 Gallon Reservoir trunk mounted, Boost Gauge/Controller unit with progressive injection.

Edelbrock intercooler, trunk mounted 5-Gallon intercooler reservoir.

Powerbond 8-Rib 10% Overdrive SFI Approved Crank Pulley, engine runs 14-15lb of boost.

Has been Dyno Tested to 712WHP and 707WTQ.

Drivetrain:

6L90 2WD Automatic Transmission

FTI Triple Disk Lockup High-Stall Converter

4″ Aluminum 1-Piece Driveshaft with 1410 U-Joints

Tomei 1.5 Way Clutch-Type LSD, 3.69:1 Ratio Differential

Trans Cooler is integrated into the C&R Radiator, 6AN Plumbing

Lokar 6L Shifter. Shifter has P,R,N,D,M positions, when in M, the shifter can be bumped to the right and tapped forward and backwards for manual shifting.

PCS Gear Indicator shows current gear at all times. So when shifter is in D, the display will count from 1 through 6 and back down as you increase and decrease speed, or show commanded gear when in manual mode.

Fuel System and EFI:

Factory fuel sending unit has a single 340LPH Aeromotive Stealth Fuel Pump and has been converted to true return style.

6AN Plumbing to/from the engine bay.

90lb Injectors

Standalone boost referenced fuel pressure regulator

Stock LSA Fuel Rails

MSD Fuel Pump Voltage Booster, is programmable and boost referenced, increases pump voltage up to 22V.

Car uses the Meth as a secondary fuel source. At 15lb of boost and 11.8:1AFR, the injector duty cycle is 48%.

Custom EFI Harness by LOJ Conversions. Includes CANBUS Translator. All Stock Gauges Work, AC Works, Stock DBW pedal drives the LS Throttle Body. Running an E38 ECM tuned using HP Tuners.

Intake/Exhaust/Cooling:

Custom 4″ Cold Air Intake with a 2008 Pontiac G8 MAF Sensor and AEM Dryflow Cone Filter

LOJ 1-7/8″ to 3″ Headers, true-dual 3″ full stainless mandrel bent exhaust with an X-Pipe.

C&R Racing Custom Radiator with integrated transmission cooler and dual SPAL high flow fans. This vehicle has been in Las Vegas heat in May (LS Fest West) with the AC blowing cold and never ran over 190*F. The cooling system is robust.

Brakes/Suspension/Wheels/Tires:

G37 Akebono Front Brakes with Crossdrilled/Slotted Rotors (Powdercoated Orange Pearl)

New FX45 Rear Calipers with Crossdrilled/Slotted Rotors (Powdercoated Orange Pearl)

Stainless Brake Lines and new DOT 4 Fluid

BC Racing FX Coilovers

LOJ Custom Rear Camber Arms and Mid-Links to enable 0* Camber 0″ Toe in the rear.

21×10.5″ TSW Bathurst Wheels, Rotary Forged, 26.6lb each.

Michelin 295/35-21 Latitude Summer SUV Tires, wheel and tire combo together is 59.2lb per corner.

09+ FX35 Rear Swaybar (Double-Hump to clear dual exhaust)

Source: LOJ Conversions FB page and LOJ Conversions