High Performance Academy are back with an update on their Toyota GT86 race car. In the previous video they discuss the benefits of using Mazworx’s SR20 crank/cam sensor kit. In this video Andre covers work before the first engine startup, timing, break-in process, and tuning. The engine made 385 hp to hubs on 10 psi of boost and 592 hp to the hubs on 24 psi of boost.

Source: High Performance Academy