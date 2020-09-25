For Sale: 1976 Cosworth Vega with a 2.4 L Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1976 Chevy Cosworth Vega is for sale on Craigslist near Chapel Hill, North Carolina for $9,999. The car is powered by a 2.4 L Ecotec inline-four mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The owner states a new driveshaft sends power to a 10-bolt rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.42 gears. Other features include Jet-Hot coated exhaust system, 10-inch front disc brakes, drum rear brakes, VDO gauges, and Michelin 15-inch tires.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via DailyTurismo