1975 Monza Race Car with a 5.7 L V8

Gilles Ceron built his Chevy Monza race car at Vintage Garage in Saint-Pryvé-Saint-Mesmin, France. The car is an homage to the Monza DeKon chassis 1006 race car that competed in the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mans. Gilles’ Monza weighs 2,400 lbs thanks to a tubular chassis and is powered by fuel-injected 5.7 L Chevy V8 mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The V8 features a dry sump system and producing close to 800 horsepower. Vintage Garage states the car has seen 200 mph down the Mulsanne Straight. Listen to the V8 scream while going around Monza Circuit for the 2020 Monza Historic Weekend.

Source: Vintage Garage FB page and 19Bozzy92