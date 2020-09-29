1954 Chevy COE with a 6.6 L Duramax V8

Legacy Innovations built this 1954 Chevrolet 5700 COE for Dave Gibbons at their company in Emigsville, Pennsylvania. The truck features a 2-ton boxed frame with a 2006 GMC 3500HD front suspension and custom 4-link rear suspension. It rides on Big Rig air suspension with Wilwood 16-inch six-piston brakes and 22.5-inch wheels. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax LBZ diesel V8 producing 1100 lb-ft of torque. The 4WD drivetrain uses an Allison six-speed automatic transmission, 3500 front axle, 6-inch aluminum driveshaft, and 14-bolt rear axle with 3.73 gears. The body is coated in BASF R-M Burgandy/Bone White paint and features custom rear fenders, bumper, and 10-foot bed.

Source: Legacy Innovations (project page) and Legacy Innovations FB page