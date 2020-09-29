Jaguar E-Type with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10 Update 3

David Nonis is back with an update on his incredible Jaguar E-Type project. Since our last article, he’s received the body from the painter and started final assembly. David also put the car’s Viper V10 on the dyno where it made 677 horsepower at 6200 rpm naturally aspirated. He estimates it will make 1150+ horsepower on 10 psi of boost when the two 67 mm turbochargers are added. The motor was built with a 9.0 L stroker rotating assembly, Oliver connecting rods, roller camshaft, and billet main caps. David plans to tame the power somewhat with traction control and boost by gear. A built TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a modular 9-inch rear end.
Truly the last peice of the puzzle for the Jaguar. After some harness problems the last dyno runs natural aspirated were completed today. Other than setting the expectation and opening my wallet I have no involvement with this. Lol The motor at close to 9 litres, forced induction cam and bullet proof internals made 677hp at 6200rpm naturally aspirated. I'm pretty impressed.