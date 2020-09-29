Jaguar E-Type with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10 Update 3

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

David Nonis is back with an update on his incredible Jaguar E-Type project. Since our last article, he’s received the body from the painter and started final assembly. David also put the car’s Viper V10 on the dyno where it made 677 horsepower at 6200 rpm naturally aspirated. He estimates it will make 1150+ horsepower on 10 psi of boost when the two 67 mm turbochargers are added. The motor was built with a 9.0 L stroker rotating assembly, Oliver connecting rods, roller camshaft, and billet main caps. David plans to tame the power somewhat with traction control and boost by gear. A built TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a modular 9-inch rear end.

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.