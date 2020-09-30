For Sale: 1947 Plymouth Special De Luxe with a Viper V10 Powertrain

This 1947 Plymouth Special De Luxe Club Coupe is for sale at AutoBarn Classic Cars in Concord, North Carolina for $79,995. The car was built in 2004 using a custom frame and the underpinnings from a 1994 Dodge Viper. Under the classic hood sits a 8.0 L V10 producing 400 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The car rides on the Viper’s fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and 17-inch wheels. The interior features tan leather, Classic Instruments gauges, A/C, and power tinted windows.

Source: AutoBarn Classic Cars via BangShift