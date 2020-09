Fuel Injection Sucks is back with an update on their 1976 Ford Granada project. The car is powered by a turbocharged Barra inline-six making 538 hp, Chevy 4L80E automatic, and Ford Explorer rear end. In this video the team explains the fueling and electrical issues they fixed since the last update. They also cover their trips to the drag strip with the best pass being a 10.72 sec at 124 mph.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks