BMW E91 Wagon with a Turbo M50 Inline-Six

Mika Keski-Korpi is professional drifter from Finland who competes in the Finnish National Drift Championship. His vehicle of choice is a BMW E91 wagon powered by a turbocharged M50B25 VANOS inline-six producing 750 horsepower. The motor features Wiseco 85.5 mm pistons, MaxSpeedingRods 135 mm rods, ported head, upgraded valve springs, BorgWarner EFR8374 turbocharger, and Hestec PRO32 ECU. It runs on E85 fuel fed through 1450 cc injectors from three Bosch 044 pumps. A Gearmotive five-speed dogbox with a Tilton triple-plate clutch sends power to a Winters/Sikky quick-change rear end. The car rides on KW ClubSport coilovers, Wisefab control arms, and stock BMW disc brakes.

Source: Keski-Korpi Motorsport Drift Team FB page and Grumblo