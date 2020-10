High Performance Academy are back with an update on their Toyota GT86 race car. In the previous video they break-in the turbocharged SR20VE inline-four and make 385 hp to hubs on 10 psi of boost and 592 hp to the hubs on 24 psi of boost. In this video Andre discusses their boost levels, traction control, and tune. The team then visits the track for some testing and discover a potentially serious issue with the engine.

Source: High Performance Academy