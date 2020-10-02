For Sale: 1975 Porsche 914 with a Subaru EJ25

This 1975 Porsche 914 is for sale on Hemmings in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a current bid of $8,000. The current owner purchased the vehicle in 2004 and restored it over the course of five years. The car is powered by a 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four and five-speed manual transmission from a 2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS. The naturally aspirated motor produces 165 horsepower and 167 lb-ft of torque. The seller states the chassis was professional reinforced by a certified welder. The car rides on KYB shocks and brakes rebuilt using BMW 320i parts. The exterior was resprayed in 2010 with factory Scarlet Red color.

Source: Hemmings