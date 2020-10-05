For Sale: BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

  • E30

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

This 1989 BMW M3 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Fullerton, California with a current bid $52,500. The factory 2.3 L S14 inline-four has been replaced with a 3.2 L S50 inline-six from a E36 M3. The drivetrain features an E36 M3 six-speed manual transmission with a UUC Motorwerks clutch assembly and lightweight flywheel, and a LSD with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a Bilstein shocks and H&R lowering springs, Ireland Engineering sway bars, Brembo cross-drilled brakes, and a set of Forgestar 17-inch wheels. The interior features Recaro seats, Takata harnesses, tinted windows, Alcantara headliner, roll bar, and custom speaker box in place of rear seats.

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

1989 BMW E30 M3 with a S50 Inline-Six

Source: Bring a Trailer and Vincent Wong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.