1962 Corvette with a LS3 V8

Classic Car Studio built this 1962 Corvette at their company in St. Louis, Missouri. The classic sports car is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor producing 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels through a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. All that sits on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with a 4-link rear suspension and RideTech adjustable coilovers. A set of Schott Velocity wheels (19×8.5, 20×10) cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. The body features a 1958 grill and BASF Glasurit “Iridium Silver” paint.

Source: Classic Car Studio