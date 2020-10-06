Jake Rozelle’s 2003 Corvette with a LS7 V8

Jake Rozelle is having a great year competing in Ultimate Street Car Association (USCA). Jake and his 2003 Corvette Z06 achieved 5th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2nd place at Pikes Peak International Raceway, and 1st place at Willow Springs International Raceway and NOLA Motorsports Park. Jake’s Corvette is powered by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering’s (LPE) Eliminator Spec R LS7 V8 producing 800+ horsepower. The motor features a blueprinted and sleeved block, forged pistons and rods, LPE Eliminator-series roller camshaft, LPE CNC ported LS7 heads, LPE dual LSX valve springs and titanium retainers, and carbon fiber pTR intake manifold. The engine also makes use of LPE’s LNC-003 adjustable launch controller and STOV-004 VSS Switch & Speed to Voltage converter.

Source: Lingenfelter Performance Engineering