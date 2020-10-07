Fairlady Z with a RB26DETT

Rocky Auto has a great collection of vehicles with engine swaps. Take for example this Nissan Fairlady Z (S130) which is powered by a turbocharged 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six. The motor features a Nissan R34 GTR N1 ball bearing turbocharger, Trust Type R blow off valve, Power Enterprise 700 cc injectors, and R34 GTR radiator. A RB25DET five-speed manual transmission with a HKS twin-plate clutch sends power to the differential. The car rides on Ennepetal shocks, Tein springs, and ARC sway bars. A set of Pana Sport (16×8.5,17×9.5) wheels cover Nissan R32 GTR four-piston brakes in front and R32 GTR two-piston calipers with R33 rotors in back.

Source: Rocky Auto