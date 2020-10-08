1984 Ford LTD with a 351 Windsor V8

Lamar drove by a 1984 Ford LTD that sat unused for six years with dreams of making it a sleeper. After leaving a note on the car, the owner contacted him with a deal he couldn’t refuse. Once it was back at Lamar’s home he tried to get the stock V6 running to no avail. He decided to swap it with a low milage 351 Windsor V8 pulled from a 1978 camper. Lamar rebuilt the V8 with a Lunati Voodoo camshaft, upgraded lifters, Edelbrock Performer intake, GT40 heads from a Ford Explorer, and BBK Performance’s Foxbody 351w swap shorty headers and oil pan. Behind the motor sits TCI Breakaway torque converter and a C4 three-speed automatic transmission he received from a friend. Power is sent through a stock Foxbody Mustang driveshaft to a 7.5-inch rear end with 3.45 gears and a LSD.

Related