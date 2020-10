High Performance Academy are back with an update on their Toyota GT86 race car. In the previous video they visited the track for some testing and discover a potentially serious issue with the turbocharged SR20VE inline-four. In this video the team sets off for the first round of SIERDC at Teretonga Park in Invercargill, New Zealand. The team’s hopes are raised after early testing on the lowest boost. However upon turning up the boost, their hopes are dashed.

Source: High Performance Academy