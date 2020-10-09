1977 Firebird Trans Am with an 800 whp Supercharged LT4 V8

Custom Image Corvettes built this 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am called “BADBYRD” for owner Daniel Stahlman at their company in Watertown, South Dakota. The company installed a supercharged LT4 V8 that produces 800 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features a Whipple supercharger, Accusump dry sump system, and Billy Boat exhaust. Behind the motor sits a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with Currie axles. The car rides on Detroit Speed subframe connectors and RideTech Track 1 suspension with their electronic shocks. A set of Forgeline RB3C 19-inch wheels covering Wilwood disc brakes. You can view more photos and details in LSxMag’s article.

Source: Custom Image Corvettes and LSxMag