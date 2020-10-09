1989 Opel Omega with a Turbo 3.9 L Inline-Six

This 1989 Opel Omega was built by Kjetil Møkkelgård Motorsport in Norway to drift. They sourced a twin-turbo 3.6 L C36GET inline-six from a Lotus Carlton as the foundation for the power plant. He rebuilt the motor with forged pistons and rods, upgraded camshafts, ported head, four-stage dry sump system, and increased the displacement to 3.9 liters. The motor produces 1010 horsepower thanks to a Garrett GT4202R turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a T56 Magnum six-speed manual, custom driveshaft, and Lotus Carlton rear end. Kjetil strengthened the car by stitch welding the chassis and installing a 12-point roll cage. The car rides on KW Competition racing suspension with StopTech four-piston calipers and 355 mm rotors in front and Mov’it four-piston calipers with 299 mm rotors in back.

Source: Kjetil Møkkelgård Motorsport FB page and KWAutomotive