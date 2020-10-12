1972 Gold Duster with a Turbo 358 ci V8

This 1972 Plymouth Gold Duster called “Fools Gold” was built by Jody Babcock and his son Jared Babcock. The team replaced the factory Slant 6 inline-six with a turbocharged 358 ci Mopar V8 built by Brett Miller. The motor features a R3 block, Winberg billet crank, Carrillo rods, Diamond custom pistons, W8 race heads, solid roller turbo camshaft, Mopar 598 race intake, and 90 mm throttle body. A PTC Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Strange S60 rear end with 3.54 gears. The car rides on a Tory Shellehamer coilover conversion kit with tubular upper and lower control arms and power steering rack. The rear suspension features Calvert Racing mono-leaf springs and CalTrac bars.

Source: Holley Performance and RPM Mag (page 8)