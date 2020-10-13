Porsche 997 with a LS7 V8

TK Autosports built this Porsche 997 called the “Green Monster” at their company in Millville, New Jersey. They received the car as a trade-in from a customer with a blown motor. Instead of rebuilding the factory motor they installed a 7.0 L LS7 V8 crate motor using a Renegade Hybrid swap kit. The new motor produces 505 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque and sends it through the 997 Turbo six-speed manual transaxle to a pair of 345 mm width tires. The car also features eletric power steering and StopTech six-piston brakes in front and four-piston bakes in back. It weighs 2905 lbs thanks to GT3 Cup carbon fiber hood, front fenders, roof, and doors.

Source: TK Autosport FB page and good life 777 via Renegade Hybrids FB page