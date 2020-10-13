BMW E30 with a Honda K24

This BMW E30 325is was built by Touge Factory in Wheeling, Illinois. Under the hood sits a Honda 2.4 L K24 inline-four producing 210 horsepower to the wheels. The company installed the motor using their K-series swap kit. The kit includes mounts, high capacity front sump oil pan, and an adapter plate to mate to a Getrag G260, ZF five-speed, or ZF six-speed manual transmission. The car also features a Volvo electric power steering, Mazda RX-7 FC 4-piston calipers with VW Scirocco rotors, and Reinharte Racing R1 coilovers.

Source: Touge Factory FB page and Hoonigan AutoFocus