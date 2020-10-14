For Sale: 1981 Firebird Trans Am with a Twin-Turbo LS9 V8

This 1981 Firebird Trans Am will be auctioned at Mecum in Dallas, Texas on October 15-17. The car is called “Full Force Trans Am” and was built by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois with an estimated cost of $300,000. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 6.9 L LS9 V8 capable of 1,300 horsepower. The motor features a LS9 block, forged internals, LS7 crank and dry sump, ported LS9 heads, and two 70 mm turbochargers. A Bowler 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Winters full-floating 9-inch housing with a Moser third-member and Wavetrac LSD with 3.70 gears. The car rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with RideTech triple-adjustable coilovers, power steering, and Baer Extreme-Plus disc brakes with 14-inch rotors and six-piston calipers in front and rear.

Source: Mecum and Schwartz Performance